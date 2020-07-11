Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan was spotted taking a stroll at his sprawling Panvel farmhouse. In the video, Dabanng Khan can be seen walking over narrow streams of water, surrounded by lush greenery.

The video after a recent spell of rainfall, shared by Salman’s bodyguard Shera has been going viral on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shera captioned the video, “Following the Legend…….. My Maalik.”

The actor’s fans were overjoyed at catching a glimpse of Salman. “Love you Salman Bhai,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Thank you SHERA BHAI for sharing this video,” wrote another.

While it isn’t clear who all accompanied Salman and Shera on the walk, a few people can be spotted in the distance. Salman’s rumoured girlfriend, singer and presenter Iulia Vantur took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures and videos too. Iulia is said to be isolating with Salman in the farmhouse.

In a recent post that shows her posing in front of a stream, she wrote, “‘If u truly love nature, u will find beauty everywhere’. This is one of the quotes I like from the ones u’ve sent for my last post. Thank u for your messages. This quote was sent by @stepanyan_107 Thank u. Let’s built a community of positivity and share here the beauty we see, experience or learn.” She captioned a different post with another quote, “Stones will remain forever while water passes.”

Salman has been productive during the lockdown, releasing as many as three singles for his new YouTube channel. He has also contributed towards relief efforts, and is expected to complete filming on his upcoming project, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai as soon as it is safe to do so.