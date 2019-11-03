Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are ruling the industry. The two are best friends and Salman had the best birthday message for his friend as the latter turned 54 Saturday.

Salman and his Dabangg Tour team sang the birthday song for Shah Rukh on video and shared it on Instagram. Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Aayush Sharma, Maniesh Paul, Daisy Shah, Sohail Khan and Guru Randhawa all sang the song with a lot of enthusiasm for the actor.

At the end, Salman said, “Abbey kitne phone kiye, phone toh utha leta mera (I called you so many times. Pick up my call).” Sonakshi and others laughed out loud at this and she added, “Very bad very bad”.

Salman captioned the post, “Happy bday khan Saab. . Hamare industry ka king khan @iamsrk.”

Shah Rukh also replied to his warm message with a tweet. “@BeingSalmanKhan Thank u bhai. Aapko bahut miss kiya aaj. But you were making people happy in Hyderabad which is my mom’s city! Love you and thanks for the wishes. Come back fast so I can get a birthday hug from you,” he wrote.

@BeingSalmanKhan Thank u bhai. Aapko bahut miss kiya aaj. But you were making people happy in Hyderabad which is my mom’s city! Love you and thanks for the wishes. Come back fast so I can get a birthday hug from you. https://t.co/ytHHbRc6q1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 3, 2019

Salman recently expressed love and admiration towards Shah Rukh when he learnt that the latter saved Aishwarya Rai’s manager Archana Sadanand from a fire accident at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party.

Salman took to Instagram and complimented SRK for his heroic act. He even posted a short clip from SRK’s film Happy New Year in which Shah Rukh’s shirt goes up in flames in dream sequence. Adding a voice over to the video, Salman said: “Hero woh hota hai jo aag mein kood ke, bujha ke, bachaata hai.”