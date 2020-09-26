Mumbai: Actresses Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, who have been summoned for questioning in the Bollywood drug probe, reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office Saturday.

Deepika Padukone’s questioning is currently underway. After grilling Deepika Padukone’s manager, Karishma Prakash, and actress Rakul Preet Singh for hours Friday (September 25), Shraddha, Deepika and Sara Ali Khan are being grilled today.

Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor’s name cropped up in the drug controversy after a boatman told the NCB that Sushant Singh Rajput used to party at his Lonavala farmhouse. In his statement to the NCB, the boatman, Jagdish Das, had claimed that the scenic location was a party destination for Rajput, his core team and Bollywood friends like Rhea Chakraborty, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and arrested drug-peddling suspect Zaid Vilatra, among others.

Coming back to Deepika, the NCB revealed that the actress was the admin of a WhatsApp group for drug chats. Jaya Saha and Karishma Prakash confessed of being part of the group. Karishma’s WhatsApp chats with Deepika were retrieved by the NCB. In the chats, they are seen discussing drugs.

Distancing him from the drug controversy, Karan Johar released a statement on social media Friday night. The filmmaker said that he doesn’t know the men in question personally. “I would like to state that several media/news channels have been airing news reports that Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra are my aides/close aides. I would like to place on record that I do not know these individuals personally and neither of these two individuals are aides or close aides,” Karan Johar said.

The NCB is likely to investigate Karan Johar’s alleged drug party, which was held in 2019. The party was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood, including actors like Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor and Malaika Arora, among others. The celebs can be summoned by the NCB soon.