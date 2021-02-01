Mumbai: King Khan of Hindi film industry Shah Rukh Khan may be busy in his work but he always takes time for his children. SRK’s affection for his children Aryan, Suhana and Abhram is not hidden.

Recently, again SRK proved that he loves his children very much. Amidst his busy schedule for his upcoming action movie Pathan, Shah Rukh took some time off and reached airport to drop his daughter Suhana Khan who will fly to the US.

To avoid his looks for Pathan from getting leaked, the superstar did not let photographers present in the airport click his and his daughter’s pictures. However, a video, shared by some photo journalist has now been going viral on social media.

SRK’s body guard warned photographers not to do any flash photography, then paparazzi made a video from distance which gone viral. In the video, SRK is seen in the look of his upcoming film ‘Pathan’.

This video has been shared by a photographer on his Instagram. SRK came to leave Suhana in his red swanky wheels car at the airport.

Fans can’t get enough of King Khan’s look. SRK is set to return to the big screen after the debacle of his much anticipated movie Zero that also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Helmed by Anand L.Rai, the movie was a disaster at the box office, getting tough competition from the blockbuster movie KGF: Chapter 1.

Following the debacle of Zero, SRK took a few years gap and will return to the big screen with Pathan that will also star John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. He has a couple of other movies lined up.

He has reportedly signed Rajkumar Hirani’s next movie along with Taapsee Pannu. Apart from Hirani’s next, SRK has reportedly agreed to make a movie with Tamil well known director Atlee.