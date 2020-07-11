Gordon Buay, a South Sudan diplomat in the United States, has been the subject of some heavy debate on the internet after he was seen urinating during a panel discussion on Facebook. The incident occurred during a live video conference meeting regarding the appointment of a governor for Upper Nile state Friday.

As seen in the video, Gordon Buay walked up to the bathroom and relieved himself as other panelists were left in an complete state of shock and disgust.

Embarrassing!👇🏾

South Sudan's ambassador to the USA #GordonBuay urinates during a live zoom discussion panel. I am still speechless…. Couldn't he turn off his camera and mute his mic?🤦🏿‍♂️🤔 pic.twitter.com/bYgTSFp3lH — #FreeBobiWine 🇺🇬🇺🇸 (@HillaryTaylorVI) July 8, 2020

He was seen wearing just a shirt during the act and in fact, did not even switch off the camera or the mic. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

“I believe it is Gordon Buay who is making that noise,” one of the panelists said in the video. Moments later, Gordon’s video was cut off from the screen.

“Embarrassing! South Sudan’s ambassador to the USA #GordonBuay urinates during a live zoom discussion panel. I am still speechless. Couldn’t he turn off his camera and mute his mic?” Twitter user Hillary Taylor, who shared the video, said in his post on Twitter.

The video went viral, with many social media users calling on Buay to step down from his position.

Some commentators accused Buay of being in an inebriated state during the panel discussion, noting that he was shouting at other members of the panel.

While some of the panelists appeared shocked to see Buay relieve himself, a few saw the incident in a humorous way and laughed.

The video was removed from Youtube Saturday afternoon but a clip was shared widely on social media minutes after organizers removed the original video. Buay posted a message on his Facebook page urging people not to believe what he called a “fake video.”

Buay’s behavior tarnished the image of South Sudan and immediate disciplinary action should be taken against the top diplomat, said political analyst James Okuk of the Center for Strategic Studies in Juba.

“Such kind of behavior in line with diplomatic ethics has not happened anywhere in the history of international relations. So it is really shameful and is tainting the image of South Sudan and it should not be taken lightly in Juba,” Okuk told South Sudan in Focus.

Okuk, a former diplomat to Khartoum and Brazil, said diplomats should always be sensitive about how they present themselves to the public.

“Pretending to defend the government while naked and also trying to talk in a chaotic manner when he is drunk and then going to the toilet to pee without switching off the camera of the phone and coming back to defend saying there was nothing wrong”Okuk said.

PNN/Agencies