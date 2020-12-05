Mumbai: One of the finest actors of Hindi film industry, Vidyut Jamwal is also a fitness freak.

These days Vidyut is training for a new form of martial arts called ‘ Kalaripayattu ‘. He has even shared glimpses of his training to his fans through his social media account.

Vidyut is very active on social media and often shares his fitness videos. Recently, Vidyut shared a video of him performing ‘Kalaripayattu’ post training.

Vidyut has shared a video through his official Instagram account. In this video, he is seen doing various tricks. In the video, the actor can be seen taking third eye training. He is seen hitting the target with a black band on his eye, on the other hand in this video, he puts candle wax on his face and then strikes the target with black band on his eyes.

Sharing this video, Vidyut said that he wants to bring forward the traditional Indian martial arts of the country so that it can be known and recognized all over the world.

On the professional front, Vidyut appeared in films like Commando, Khuda Hafiz, Junglee, Yara, Force, etc. Recently, his film Khuda Hafiz was well received by fans.