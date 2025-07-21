Washington: US President Donald Trump Monday escalated his online attacks against Barack Obama by posting a viral, AI-generated video showing FBI agents arresting the former president inside the Oval Office.

Watch viral video:

BREAKING 🚨 Donald Trump posted an Ai video of Obama getting handcuffed and thrown in prison I ABSOLUTELY VOTED FOR THIS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZflRcjRKOc — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) July 20, 2025

The video, shared on Trump’s Truth Social account, begins with a doctored clip of Obama saying, “especially the President is above the law,” followed by various US politicians asserting, “no one is above the law.” It then cuts to an AI-generated scene of Obama being handcuffed by two FBI agents, with Trump smiling in the background. The clip ends with a deepfake image of Obama in an orange prison jumpsuit standing behind bars.

The post comes weeks after Trump accused Obama of “high-level election fraud.” Last week, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard claimed she had “striking” and “overwhelming” evidence that former Obama officials fabricated the Trump-Russia collusion narrative after the 2016 election.

“Americans will finally learn the truth about how, in 2016, intelligence was politicised and weaponised by the most powerful people in the Obama administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Donald Trump,” Gabbard posted on X.

However, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) recently released a 114-page report indicating that, prior to the 2016 election, the U.S. intelligence community assessed Russia was “probably not trying to influence the election by using cyber means.” It also noted a December 2016 draft of the President’s daily brief stated Russia “did not impact recent US election results” through cyberattacks on election infrastructure.

PNN