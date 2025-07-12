Strange stunts flood social media every day, and some people seem willing to do just about anything for popularity. But this time, the video going viral isn’t just surprising, it’s downright terrifying. In the clip, a boy attempts a stunt on camera that will shock you.

With a burning lighter in one hand, he tries to break another lighter using his mouth right in front of the flame.

The result? His entire mouth bursts into a ball of fire. After watching the video, you’ll be left wondering whether to laugh or be horrified.

In the video, the boy appears confident. As the camera rolls, he demonstrates how he plans to hold one lit lighter in front of his face and smash another on top of it using his mouth. Everything seems to go as planned for a split second. But the moment the gas from the second lighter meets the flame, fire erupts with a sudden blast, engulfing his mouth and face.

The video cuts to a brief pause as the boy is seen surrounded by smoke and fire. While his scream isn’t heard, his eyes reveal the shock and pain, a clear sign that the stunt could have ended in tragedy.

Fortunately, the flames die down within seconds, and the boy narrowly escapes a fatal accident. But the burn marks on his face and the roasting on social media were inevitable.

The video was shared from an Instagram account named @b_mem_fun. Reactions have poured in from users across platforms.

One user commented, “Brother has returned after touching death, someone put a garland around his neck!”

Another quipped, “Make such content that no one dares to copy it.” A third asked, “Aren’t you afraid of dying, brother?”

This incident once again highlights the dangerous lengths people are willing to go for internet fame, and the very real risks they’re taking in the process.