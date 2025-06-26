A Chinese boy has become a laughing stock on the internet after his funny yet dangerous act during an earthquake went viral.

A mild 4.3 magnitude earthquake jolted Qingyuan in southern China’s Guangdong province June 23.

In the opening scene of the CCTV footage, a family, father and his two children can be seen eating at the dining table. Upon hearing abnormal sounds and sensing tremors, the father immediately grabs his younger son and rushes out. However, the elder son pauses to assess the situation.

Nothing comes between this kid and his meal not even an earthquake. pic.twitter.com/eWs218JHUH — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) June 25, 2025

He soon follows his father but quickly turns back to the table to grab leftover food. He even picks up a bowl for his family members, but his father yells at him. Still undeterred, the hungry and stubborn boy dashes back again to the dining table and eats as much as he can.

The footage has since gone viral, with netizens amazed by his unwavering commitment to food even in a life-threatening situation. One user commented, “Bro’s priorities are messed up.”

The video has sparked widespread amusement online, following the 4.3 magnitude quake that struck Qingcheng district in Qingyuan on the evening of June 23, 2025.