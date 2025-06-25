Bike stunt videos often go viral on social media, leaving viewers wondering: was he riding a bike or creating chaos?

In the beginning of the video, several bike riders can be seen peacefully cruising along the road. But suddenly, three daredevil youths appear out of nowhere on a Bullet, zipping in from a turn like a gust of wind. Triple riding, no helmets, no safety gear they make a royal entry as if starring in a movie’s action sequence.

But unlike movie heroes, these guys weren’t so lucky their bike crashed straight into a cow!

Royal Enfield Bullet crashed pic.twitter.com/HlwnBG7rMI — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) June 24, 2025

As soon as the trio speeds onto the main road, the Bullet collides with the cow. In the next second, all three are thrown to the ground with a loud thud, as if their vehicle had turned into a malfunctioning carnival ride. The best part? A rider trailing behind captures the entire scene on camera.

The video clearly shows how powerful the impact was all three roll and hit the ground dramatically. But here’s the twist: they get up immediately, pretending as if nothing happened. With fake confidence and straight faces, they dust themselves off as if to say, “It wasn’t a cow… it was bad timing!”

Netizens couldn’t stop laughing at their dramatic recovery.

The video was shared from the Instagram account @Deadlykalesh. Social media users flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “Do you think they’ll learn now?” Another added, “This is exactly what should happen to such idiots.” A third chimed in, “These people should be fined heavily.”