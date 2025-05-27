A wedding ceremony in Nepal’s Chitwan district became the center of surprise after a sudden and unexpected guest barged into the venue. The joy of the wedding, which was glittering with band music and lights, turned into chaos within moments when guests saw a giant rhinoceros. There was disbelief in the eyes of the guests at first, but as the rhino came closer, panic spread and people started running in all directions. The video of the incident is now going viral on social media. After watching this sight, you too may not believe your eyes.

In the video going viral on social media, a rhino is seen casually strolling from the jungle into the wedding venue, triggering panic among the guests. Those waiting for the entry of the bride and groom were stunned to see the sudden entry of the rhino. According to local residents, the wedding venue was located close to Chitwan National Park, an area where the movement of wild animals is common.

However, this is the first time such an ‘unwanted guest’ has shown up at a wedding. The rhino roamed around the wedding pandal for a few minutes without harming anyone and then returned to the forest. The forest department was informed about the incident, and later confirmed that such occurrences are not uncommon the animal likely wandered into human habitation by mistake.

The video has been shared from the Instagram handle @nepalinlast24hr. Social media users are reacting with humor. One user wrote, “This is called Sasural Genda Phool.” Another commented, “Uninvited guest,” while a third said, “The chief guest has arrived, brother congratulations!”