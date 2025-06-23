The wedding day is special for every bride, and they often try to keep it picture-perfect. But sir, in this viral video, the bride isn’t blushing with shyness, she’s savouring gutka with full pride. Yes, a hilarious video is making rounds on social media in which a bride, fully decked out in a heavy lehenga, is seen casually enjoying a gutka pouch right on stage.

The video opens with a beautiful wedding stage, soft music playing in the background, floral decorations in view, and the camera zooming in on the bride. At first glance, she appears like a royal bride, perhaps posing for the next click or waiting for the groom. But then, plot twist, she glances around, pulls out a gutka pouch from her purse with grace, and tears it open as if applying lipstick.

Without hesitation, she pops the gutka in her mouth and chews it confidently, seemingly saying, “I’m a bride, not a goddess!” The scene that should have drawn attention to her bridal beauty now has everyone fixated on her gutka move. Chooda, mehendi, lehenga, and gutka all in one iconic frame!

The video, shared by the Instagram account @studentgyaan, has been viewed by millions and has sparked a flurry of reactions. One user wrote, “God, bless me with a wife like this.” Another commented, “Wow, that’s some bride!” And someone joked, “If the bride’s a gutka fan, the groom must be even more savage!”