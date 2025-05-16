Recently, military tensions between India and Pakistan escalated rapidly, almost resembling an undeclared war. After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir April 22, India struck back hard, destroying terrorist camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In response, Pakistan launched a drone strike. But India’s air defense crushed those ambitions, leaving Pakistan humiliated. Soon after, videos began flooding social media. One viral clip shows Pakistanis beating their own country’s drone with kicks and slippers.

Pakistan failed to hit even a single target. But what followed exposed a deeper problem, the ignorance on the ground. Locals, unaware and confused, mistook their own drone for an Indian one and attacked it.

Pakistan locals started beating their own Turkish-made YIHA-III kamikaze "Alive" drone thinking it's an indian drone😭 pic.twitter.com/bgy6ZjJehy — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 14, 2025

In the viral video, Pakistanis are seen pummeling their own Turkish-made YIHA III kamikaze drone, believing it belonged to India.

The video, posted on platform X by the account @gharkekalesh, has been viewed over 1.65 lakh times. The comments poured in.

One user wrote, “Will you not let these poor people earn their livelihood now?” Another said, “At this rate, Pakistan will destroy itself. India won’t even need to step in.” A third remarked, “This is why education is so important.”