Pulwama: An encounter took place between security forces and terrorists in the Tral area of Pulwama district Thursday, in which three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed.

During the encounter, an emotional video surfaced showing the killed terrorist Aamir Wani talking to his mother on a video call. Aamir’s mother repeatedly urged him, “Surrender, son,” but Aamir did not listen and instead picked up his weapon and opened fire on the army.

In the video, Aamir is seen holding an AK 47 while making a video call from the house where he was hiding. His mother speaks to him in the local language:

“Son, surrender, come back…”

Aamir’s reply was:

“Let the army come forward, then I will see.”

This video is believed to have been recorded just before the encounter began.

Pakistan sponsored Terrorist Aamir Nazir Wani of Jaish e Muhammad calls his family before being killed in a security operation by Indian Army and J&K Police in Tral, Pulwama of South Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/39y8J3lHC1 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 15, 2025

According to sources, the security forces wanted Aamir and the terrorists accompanying him to surrender. Aamir’s mother, sister, and the sister of another killed terrorist, Asif, had even spoken to him. Asif is the same terrorist whose house was destroyed earlier with an IED.

When Aamir did not change his mind, he and his two companions were killed in the encounter.