A video circulating on social media platform X has left users baffled, showing what appears to be pieces of clouds falling from the sky. The unusual footage has prompted widespread speculation, with many questioning whether it captures a real incident or a scene from a film.

The clip, shared by user Soma Das, shows an unidentified substance descending from the sky and surprising onlookers as it hits the ground. “What is this scene…? If anyone understands it, then tell me by commenting,” the user wrote.

The phenomenon does not resemble rain or hail but appears to be soft, cloud-like particles. Viewers across platforms have been left intrigued, with theories ranging from a natural weather event to space debris or even a scientific experiment.

Some users described the incident as a “micro hailstorm,” while others believed it to be dust or particles suspended in the air, falling due to changing weather conditions. A few even speculated it could be remnants from space.

According to meteorologists, small ice crystals or cloud fragments can remain airborne for extended periods. When they gain enough mass, they can descend suddenly, mimicking the appearance of falling clouds. This phenomenon, known as “micro hail,” can also occur due to abrupt shifts in temperature, air pressure, or humidity.

While the video continues to draw attention online, experts suggest it is likely a rare natural occurrence, though no official investigation has yet confirmed its origin.