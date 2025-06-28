A virtual hearing of the Gujarat High Court took an unexpected turn recently when one of the participants appeared on screen while sitting on a toilet. The incident, which was captured on video and has since gone viral, has sparked widespread criticism and raised questions about courtroom decorum in the age of digital hearings.

The video, shared on the social media platform X by user @advsanjoy, has garnered more than 67,000 views. In the footage, the man is seen joining the online court session while seated on a toilet and proceeding with his daily routine in full view of the camera.

Can we expect litigants to at least not take a dump while attending court! Hey bhagwan! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ROT1GimXnO — sanjoy ghose (@advsanjoy) June 27, 2025

Virtual court hearings have become increasingly common, offering convenience to litigants and lawyers. However, legal professionals and social media users alike expressed shock and disappointment over the man’s behaviour, calling it a clear breach of courtroom etiquette.

“When you are part of a judicial proceeding, whether physical or virtual, basic decorum must be maintained,” a lawyer familiar with the incident said.

Social media users reacted with a mix of humour and dismay. One commenter wrote, “If he had waited for the judge’s decision, he would’ve had constipation for years,” while another added, “This person really made the best use of his time.”

There has been no official statement from the Gujarat High Court, but legal experts suggest such conduct could invite contempt proceedings or restrictions on virtual appearances.