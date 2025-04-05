A powerful viral video has surfaced, capturing the moment a man was dealt immediate street justice after he allegedly molested a minor in broad daylight on a roadside.

The viral video, shot from the upper floor of a roadside building, opens with chaotic visuals of a shirtless man wreaking havoc along the footpath. He is seen tearing apart a commercial poster outside a shop, drawing attention from pedestrians.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘RadioGenoa’.

The usual suspect molests a little girl and discovers that it was better not to. Education is important. pic.twitter.com/TgAzI1iiRS — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) September 7, 2024

Moments later, as a minor girl walks past on the footpath, the man suddenly reaches out and touches her inappropriately. The incident unfolds in seconds but does not go unanswered.

In the very next frame, three men spring into action. One of them, brandishing a long wooden stick, begins thrashing the molester without hesitation. The others hold him down, roughing him up as a crowd quickly forms around the scene. Passers-by can be heard expressing outrage while some film the confrontation.

Users on platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) erupted in applause for the bystanders, calling them “real-life heroes.” Comments like “He messed with the wrong crowd” and “Touched a woman, got touched by karma” flooded the thread. Others chimed in with “What goes around, comes around” and “Justice served, no filter needed.”

While many celebrated the immediate response, a few users reminded others that mob justice walks a fine line. Nonetheless, the video has reignited public discussions about women’s safety and civic courage.

PNN