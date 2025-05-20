Imagine you are in a dense forest and spot a massive beehive high up in a tree. Thousands of angry bees guard their colony, ready to attack any outsider who dares to come close. But then, a man appears, wearing nothing but simple gloves, no mask, no protective gear. He walks straight up to the hive, and what happens next is nothing short of a nightmare for most people.

In the now viral video, the man fearlessly brushes bees away with his bare hands, as if he’s gently petting a pigeon on his shoulder. There is no screaming, no chaos. Hundreds of bees crawl over his face, neck, hands, and even inside his T-shirt, but he remains calm. He does not flinch or back away. Instead, he gathers the bees in his fist and puts them inside his shirt, as if it is a honey vault and he is removing the guards one by one.

Doğal bal avcısı ama baya iyi anlaşıyor arılarla pic.twitter.com/NHldXtd0aF — Doğanın İzinde (@dogan_izinde) April 2, 2025

There is no sign of pain on his face, no visible sting marks on his body. Viewers are stunned, frightened, and filled with questions, is he even human, or some kind of bee god? On social media, people are calling him the “Bee Whisperer,” someone who can communicate with bees.

The video was shared from an account named @TansuYegen and has garnered around 961.3K views. It has also received thousands of likes and reactions. One user commented, “Brother, you are not a human being.” Another wrote, “He is the god of bees.” And another said, “I am sweating just watching this.”