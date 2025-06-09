Hold onto your seats, because this viral video is a rollercoaster of hilarity that you won’t want to miss! In one corner of this viral video, a group of women in sarees are dancing. The energy is infectious, with everyone around them clapping and cheering, clearly caught up in the festive vibe.

But wait, the real showstopper of this viral video is about to unfold. Amidst the dancing frenzy, a woman from the saree squad went near a kid who was innocently sitting on a chair, watching the spectacle. She approaches and asks for the chair. The kid stands up without a fuss. Little did he know, he was about to witness a moment that would make this viral video go down in history.

As the woman positioned the chair behind her, ready to sit, the chair fell down. She goes, tumbling to the ground in a spectacular, slow-motion manner. The crowd’s reaction? A mix of gasps and uncontrollable laughter. Netizens’ comments are all about karma and laughter.

Watch the viral video

It’s a reminder that sometimes, the best entertainment comes from the most unexpected mishaps!

PNN