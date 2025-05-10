A video has gone viral on social media showing people taking photos and videos with an unexploded missile found near the Line of Control (LoC). Authorities have issued warnings urging the public not to touch or handle any explosive objects, including debris, due to the risk of injury or death.

The video, reportedly from Punjab, shows several individuals handling what appears to be an unexploded missile from Pakistan that may have landed during recent India-Pakistan hostilities along the LoC. People are seen taking selfies, laughing, joking, and even singing songs near the potentially deadly object.

Request: Please do not touch or handle any such explosive material, as it can cause serious injury or loss of life. pic.twitter.com/bURDZaoRhm — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) May 9, 2025

In one clip, a young man lifts the missile in his arms while others pose and smile for the camera. The behaviour has raised concerns among journalists and officials.

Journalist Gagandeep Singh, who shared the footage, wrote: “Please do not touch or handle any such explosive material, as it can cause serious injury or loss of life.”

Officials are urging the public to report such findings to authorities immediately and maintain a safe distance from any suspicious or unidentified objects.