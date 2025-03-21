A viral video circulating on social media shows a man leaving a fuel station without paying. However, the video takes a hilarious turn, as the car owner experiences a movie-like plot twist!

The footage, captured by a CCTV camera at a petrol pump somewhere in India, was shared by X (formerly Twitter) user Kattappa.

In the video, the car owner can be seen standing outside his vehicle, wandering around as the attendant fills the tank. Towards the end, as the fueling process nears completion, the man gets into his car. When the attendant approaches the front of the vehicle to collect the payment, the car owner speeds away without paying.

At this point, viewers might assume the driver has escaped without consequences. But you would be wrong—what happens next can only be described as a movie-style plot twist.

As soon as the car flees the scene, a vehicle waiting in line behind it immediately gives chase. And whose vehicle was it? None other than a police car.

Watch the viral video:

What happens afterwards remains unknown, but judging by the comment section, viewers were pleased with the outcome.

One user wrote, “Pehli bar police time pe aayi hai.” (For the first time, the police arrived on time.)

Another quipped, “He got his fuel filled, but the police car had none… He knew that, which is why he ran.”

Many other users filled the viral video‘s comment section with laughing emojis, amused by the unexpected turn of events.

PNN