A viral video making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) has left the internet in stitches. It features a man dressed in a full-body lion costume casually strolling up to a group of real lions.

At first, the lions seem curious about their peculiar-looking “relative” as the man confidently roams around them, holding a selfie stick. But things take a wild turn when one of the lions decides to crawl toward him, possibly trying to figure out if this strange new lion is friend or food.

Moments later, the man is seen lying in the field with the lions, taking selfies as if he’s part of the pride. Just when you think the bizarre encounter couldn’t get any crazier, the real lions suddenly start chasing their fake counterpart. In a desperate attempt to escape, the man scrambles up a tree—proving that even a fake lion knows when to retreat!

Watch the viral video:

And if that wasn’t enough, the video takes another hilarious twist. Two more individuals dressed as zebras enter the scene, only to be ambushed by a lion. The big cat grabs the fake zebra’s head and runs off with its “trophy,” leaving the costumed humans in complete shock.

The internet, of course, had a field day with this clip. One user joked, “The lions were curious about their fellow lion running on two feet.” Another wrote, “I haven’t seen anything funnier than this!”

This viral video proves that reality can sometimes be stranger than fiction—and that people can make some truly questionable decisions.

PNN