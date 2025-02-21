A shocking video that has gone viral on social media captures a man attempting to evade the police by jumping from the third floor of a building.

At the beginning of the clip, the man can be seen standing on the terrace of the three-story building, trying to escape the police. He first waves a long stick, attempting to ward off an officer standing nearby. Moments later, he hurls the stick at police officers positioned near the roadside.

In a daring move, he then leaps off the terrace, getting entangled in electrical wires, which spark for a few seconds. He then falls onto a thatched asbestos roof adjacent to the ground floor.

Many believed the man had either died or sustained serious injuries from the fall. However, to everyone’s surprise, he gets up unscathed and stands on his feet.

Not only that—he grabs two bricks and tries to attack the police officer once again.

The viral video has captivated the internet, making rounds across multiple subreddits. On one popular subreddit, the clip has garnered over 2,400 upvotes and more than 600 comments.

Watch the viral video here:

