In the era of AI-generated videos, social media users are pushing creative boundaries, producing content that garners massive engagement. A recent viral video imagines business moguls like Mukesh Ambani, Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and Sundar Pichai opening stalls at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Uttar Pradesh, leaving the internet amused.

A user on X shared the video, which has already racked up 1.4 million views and over 15,000 likes.

However, the comment section has become a spectacle in itself. One viewer remarked, “Damn, this looks so real,” while many others flooded the post with laughing emojis, finding the concept highly entertaining.

The clip humorously depicts Mukesh Ambani running a Jio stall, while Sundar Pichai manages a Google outlet. Likewise, Gautam Adani is seen operating a Fortune store. Beyond business leaders, the AI-generated video also features popular creators like Badshah and MrBeast, further amplifying its viral appeal.

Watch the viral video here:

AI is Getting Out Of Control 😂😂 Famous Personalities Ambani, Adani, Elon Musk.. at Kumbh Mela at their Shops 😂 pic.twitter.com/AKTzx25MGA — Rosy (@rose_k01) February 20, 2025

PNN