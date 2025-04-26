If you need a good laugh today, a viral video doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter) might just be what you’re looking for.

The clip starts off simple — a man standing next to a police car casually mimicking the siren with his mouth. And when we say he nailed it, we mean it. The sound is so convincing that it sets off a chain of hilarious events across different locations.

Armed with just a megaphone and his spot-on siren sound, the man takes his prank to the streets. First stop: a roadside stunt session where two bikers were showing off. As soon as our “human siren” blares through the megaphone, one stuntman literally jumps off his moving bike in panic! Thankfully, the guy dusts himself off and seems totally fine — maybe just a little embarrassed.

Watch the viral video:

This is hilarious pic.twitter.com/7ygmd1S4sU — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) April 25, 2025

But it doesn’t stop there. In the next scene, the same trick sends another biker straight into a cornfield. One second he’s cruising along, the next he’s plowing into tall stalks of corn like something out of a slapstick comedy.

And just when you think it can’t get any funnier, the viral video shows a man revving his bike noisily near a street stall. One siren blast later, he loses control and crashes into the stall. Again, no serious injuries, but we bet his pride took a hit!

The grand finale? Two bikers pulling a wheelie get spooked by the siren sound. One of them reacts so fast, he veers straight into a bush.

What the internet says:

If the video itself wasn’t enough, the comment section is pure gold. One user joked, “My question is why the sound of a police siren makes these people crash or escape into corn fields?” Another chimed in, “It’s not suspicious driving into a corn field.” And of course, the comments are overflowing with laughing emojis.

It’s safe to say this viral video has everyone cracking up — and maybe making a mental note to double-check real sirens before panicking.

