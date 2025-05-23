Pakistan Army once again resorts to provocative rhetoric against India. In a recent video from a university event, Pakistan’s military spokesperson, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, is heard saying, “If you block our water, we will choke you.” The statement is widely seen as a response to India’s move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty following the April 23 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent civilians.

Chaudhry’s remarks echo those of designated international terrorist Hafiz Saeed, who once warned, “If you stop the water, God willing, we will stop your breath, and then blood shall follow in these rivers.” The similarity has drawn sharp criticism, with many pointing to how Pakistan’s official stance now mirrors extremist rhetoric.

🔴#BREAKING Pakistani military spokesperson @OfficialDGISPR is at a university in Pakistan delivering hate and violence-encouraging speeches against India echoing what terrorist Hafiz Saeed said some years ago ! Shameful! pic.twitter.com/W7ckNPePOH — Taha Siddiqui (@TahaSSiddiqui) May 22, 2025

Chaos unfolds in Pakistan after India’s strong diplomatic and military response. New Delhi has made its stance clear: “Blood and water cannot flow together. As long as terrorism continues, there will be no dialogue.”

Backing its words with action, India launched Operation Sindoor May 7, in which Indian forces demolished nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This marks the first time India strategically uses the Indus Waters Treaty, brokered in 1960 by the World Bank, as a counterterrorism measure.

The message from India is loud and clear: “If you sponsor terrorism, we will rethink every agreement.”