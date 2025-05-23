A heated altercation breaks out at the SBI branch in Chandapura, Bengaluru, over a language dispute. A customer insists the branch manager speak in Kannada, saying in a video, “This is Karnataka, Hindi will not work here.” However, the manager stands firm, defending her use of Hindi. A female employee responds, “I live in India, Hindi is my national language. I will speak only in Hindi.”

This sparks a dramatic face-off, “Namma Karnataka” vs “Our Hindi.” The customer repeatedly demands that the employee speak Kannada, but the bank official firmly replies in the same tone, refusing to back down.

Kalesh b/w a SBI branch Manager and Local guy over not speaking kannada inside Bank:

The customer asserts, “Karnataka comes first, and you must speak Kannada.” The disagreement escalates, turning into a verbal duel. The video captures the following exchange:

Customer: Wait a minute, this is Karnataka.

Bank Manager: You didn’t give me this job.

Customer: This is Karnataka, madam.

Bank Manager: So? This is India.

Customer: Kannada first, madam.

Bank Manager: I won’t speak Kannada to you.

Customer: So you’ll never speak Kannada?

Bank Manager: No, I will speak Hindi.

The video quickly goes viral, garnering over a million views. Reactions on social media are mixed. One user comments, “What is going on in this country?” Another writes, “This is exactly what should be done to people from the South in the North.” Yet another adds, “What do they think of themselves?”