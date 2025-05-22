Nowadays, couples want weddings, not marriages. Gen Z couples are more focused on lavish arrangements that resemble movie scenes.

Weddings have now become more about reels than rituals, where following trends seems more important than traditions. One of the most popular trends is the use of fire guns. But sometimes, these fire guns become the cause of trouble, leading to chaos. Here’s a video of a similar incident.

In the video, the bride and groom are seen standing on the roof of a car, holding fire guns. But when the bride fires the gun, it explodes.

As soon as the fire breaks out, a spark flies straight into the groom’s turban, which catches fire instantly. The funny part is that the poor groom is so engrossed in the show that he doesn’t even notice the fire. Guests rush in and quickly remove the burning turban from his head.

The video is shared from an account named @gharkekalesh. Social media users react differently to the video. One user writes, “If the wife and turban burn, let them burn, I’ll still make a reel.” Another user comments, “What stupidity!” while another adds, “This kind of vulgarity can even put someone’s life in danger.”