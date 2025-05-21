A dramatic scene unfolds late Tuesday night near the Cliffton Corporate Building in Indore, where a young woman is caught on camera beating her boyfriend with slippers after allegedly catching him cheating.

In the viral video, the woman kicks and punches the man, tears his clothes, and forces him to apologise for taking another girl to a hotel party. As the situation escalates, a crowd gathers. Passersby later help dress the man and assist him in getting home.

The woman, who claims to be his wife, leaves the spot on a bike with two other young men. Police confirm the incident and say an investigation is underway, though no formal complaint is filed by either side. It is also reported that the boyfriend is drunk during the altercation.