At times, social media videos of couples fighting surprise us, as they cross all limits and argue in the middle of the road. A similar scene was witnessed on a road in Lucknow. In the video, a young man is seen riding a bike while the angry girl sitting behind him repeatedly hits him with a slipper. The video is only 20 seconds long, but during this time, the young man is struck with the slipper about 14 times.

This “slipper incident on a moving bike” has now become a topic of discussion on the internet. Some users are taking it as a joke, while others are strongly condemning such behavior in a public place.

After being informed, the Lucknow police took cognizance of the viral video and began investigating the matter. Efforts are underway to identify the couple in the video. The video was shared on social media by the handle @SantoshGaharwar and is now going viral.

Although the girl’s anger is clearly visible in the video, the reason behind the entire incident has not yet been revealed. Various speculations are being made on social media, some are calling it a lovers’ quarrel, while others are linking it to a story of betrayal.