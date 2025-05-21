In what feels like a real-life WWE episode, a viral video has emerged showing a bizarre and unexpected street fight that looks too dramatic to be true—but apparently, it is.

The video, which has now racked up lakhs of views across social media, starts with a calm-looking man strolling casually down a narrow road. But before you even blink, things take a wild turn. The man suddenly accelerates, running straight toward a roadside fruit vendor, who was completely unaware of what’s about to go down.

Now here’s where things get wild: there are two bikes parked along the path. Does the man go around them like a normal person? Absolutely not. He leaps on them—yes, leaps, like a stuntman in a low-budget action movie. He lands, keeps running, and delivers a flying kick to the fruit seller that could rival a WWE finishing move.

The poor fruit seller is clearly caught off guard, probably wondering if he’s suddenly part of a hidden camera prank or a rogue fight club recruitment drive.

His friend, who’s sitting nearby, decides to step in. But as he tries to confront the attacker, things get even stranger. The miscreant swings but misses, and in a desperate counter-attack, he starts throwing watermelons. Yes, watermelons. Big, round, probably overpriced ones.

Watch the viral video:

Damn that Kick ft. Shawn Michaels pic.twitter.com/NPbrWM2FGP — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 20, 2025

Just as the chaos reaches its peak, the viral video cuts off. No ending. No explanation. Just a flying kick, a missed punch, and a couple of airborne watermelons. Viewers are now left with one big question: what happened next?

PNN