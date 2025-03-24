The ongoing tension between India and Pakistan is well known. Whether in politics or at the border, the two nations have always been at odds, and in recent years, their relationship has further deteriorated. Amidst this friction, a old video allegedly showing Pakistani soldiers wishing India good luck has gone viral.

An old video circulating on social media features two individuals dressed as Pakistani Army soldiers singing praises for India, leaving many people shocked. However, OrissaPOST has not verified the authenticity of the video.

In the clip, the supposed Pakistani soldiers are seen delivering a message of brotherhood and reciting poetry in India’s honor. They even sing the patriotic song “Taki Jeeta Rahe Apna Hindustan.” While some viewers feel proud, others are confused, questioning how Pakistani soldiers could praise India despite the historical rivalry between the two nations.

However, a closer look reveals that the video was shared from an Instagram account named Abhishek. The two individuals in the video are actually Indians wearing Pakistan Army uniforms while making a reel. This confirms that the claim of Pakistani soldiers glorifying India is misleading.

The video has been spreading rapidly across the internet, sparking varied reactions from users.