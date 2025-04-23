A shocking incident at a veterinary clinic in Durango, Mexico, has gone viral after a pet owner physically attacked a female veterinarian following the death of his dog during treatment. The incident, captured on camera, left staff stunned and concerned for their safety.

According to Dr. Nava, a woman had brought her dog to the clinic for a second opinion regarding its respiratory issues. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, the dog tragically died during treatment.

What happened next was even more disturbing. CCTV footage, now widely circulated on social media, shows the pet owner attacking a female veterinarian. The woman can be seen grabbing the veterinarian by the hair and pulling her violently. Fortunately, male staff members quickly intervened, stopping the assault and protecting their colleague.

In response to the attack, the clinic has raised serious concerns about staff safety. They have urged local authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate measures to protect medical personnel. As of now, the local police have not issued an official statement regarding the investigation.