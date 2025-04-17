A satisfying viral CCTV video is making rounds on social media, and it’s the kind that leaves viewers fuming at first but cheering in the end.

The clip, which has gone viral across social platforms, begins with an unsuspecting young woman standing near a grocery aisle, chatting with a salesman. As she leans slightly towards the rack, a man in a green jacket casually walks by and brazenly slaps her but*ocks — a shameless act caught crystal clear on camera.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Fights Only’.

He really thought he could get away with it pic.twitter.com/zUeSDdyUHY — Fights Only (@fightsonlyy) April 14, 2025

Shocked and visibly rattled, the woman immediately turns around and confronts the man. However, instead of showing remorse, the harasser stands stiff as a board, with a deadpan expression, as if nothing happened. His audacity was the last straw.

A heated verbal altercation ensues, with the woman refusing to back down. After a brief exit from the scene, she returns moments later — this time with backup. A man in a white full-sleeve t-shirt, presumably her friend or partner, storms in with one mission: accountability.

Without wasting a second, the man in white lands a powerful punch straight to the harasser’s jaw, knocking him off balance. What follows is a brutal beatdown that leaves the green-jacketed groper on the floor, battered and bruised. The friend hammers him with several more punches until the harasser is nearly unconscious.

“He messed with the wrong woman,” wrote one user on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), while another praised the woman for her courage and her companion’s “spot-on retribution.”

The video sparks online debate about public harassment and instant justice.

PNN