Funny videos often go viral on social media, and here’s one where a man fell into a drain while trying to save a cat.

The kind-hearted man attempted to rescue the stranded feline but ended up in trouble himself. As soon as he pulled the cat up, fate played a trick on him, and he tumbled straight into the drain. The hilarious video has been making rounds on social media, leaving people in splits.

Netizens flooded the comment section with humorous remarks. Some called it a “superhero’s failed entry,” while others joked that “the cat survived, but the man lost his dignity.”

kuch bhi karna jata hu kharab ho jata hai🥲 pic.twitter.com/7upbE3v3YN — 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐲🐰𝐁𝐨𝐲sv (@BunnyFriendy) March 24, 2025

The video was shared by an account named @BunnyFriendy. One user commented, “This reminds me of Anil Kapoor from Nayak.” Another quipped, “The cat is safe, but bro’s respect is gone.” Someone else wrote, “He set out to be a hero, but ended up in a disaster!”