Escaping from a locked jail cell sounds like something straight out of a movie, but one prisoner managed to do just that—squeezing through the railings in a way that has left people stunned. And now, a viral video of him recreating his escape has taken the internet by storm!

The footage shows the rearrested prisoner demonstrating exactly how he pulled off the daring act in front of police officials. With remarkable agility and a slender frame, he first pushes his head through the bars, followed by his entire body, slipping through with surprising ease. Before anyone knew it, he was out—just like that!

Watch the viral video:

Rearrested Prisoner Demonstrates How He Escaped From His Locked Cell To Police Officers pic.twitter.com/Htwqi8hOpz — Universe (@OhUniverse_) February 11, 2025

The viral video has left viewers both amazed and amused, with many questioning how security allowed such a design flaw to exist. Social media users have flooded the comments, with some joking that he has “Houdini-level skills” while others compare him to a contortionist.

While his freedom was short-lived, the viral video of his escape is spreading fast, proving that sometimes reality can be more unbelievable than fiction.

PNN