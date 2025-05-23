Viral video: It was supposed to be a regular workday. Four employees, chilling inside what looked like a slick mobile phone experience centre, were probably discussing lunch plans or the latest gadgets. Then, drama walked in — literally.

Captured on CCTV and now a viral video with over a million views on X (formerly Twitter), the scene plays out like a high-stakes thriller. A man walks into the room, dressed in regular clothes but hiding his face under a motorcycle helmet. Suspicious, yes — but not completely out of the ordinary.

Things turn tense quickly. The man heads straight for one of the employees, whips out a gun, and points it at him. The employees freeze for a second — except one.

On the opposite end of the table, an employee pulls out his own gun and fires at the would-be robber. The first shot misses, but the next few don’t. The thief drops to the ground, gun still in hand.

What happens next speaks volumes about the employees’ presence of mind. Instead of rushing in, they wait — cornered together, possibly in shock but cautious. After a few minutes, the one who fired the shots slowly approaches the fallen intruder and disarms him, while the others call the police.

Watch the viral video:

Entró a un negocio buscando plata y se fue comiendo plomo pic.twitter.com/f3yZayDleG — Dead Alerta 🚨 (@DeadAlerta) May 22, 2025

PNN