A motorcycle accident on a Florida flyover was caught on a car’s dash cam, showing the tragic moment a biker was thrown off the overpass while his friend fled the scene.

The viral video, circulating widely on social media, begins with two motorcycles — a Kawasaki carrying a man and a woman, and a Yamaha following closely behind — speeding through moderate traffic on a flyover. The video, taken from a trailing car, captures the moment both bikes weave into the right lane in a risky manoeuvre.

In a split second, disaster strikes. The Yamaha appears to clip the rear tyre of the Kawasaki, sending the Yamaha out of control. The rider, identified as Jordan, 35, is thrown from his bike, rushing towards the edge of the overpass. In a heart-stopping moment, he vanishes over the side, falling 100 feet to the street below.

The dash cam continues rolling, showing the Kawasaki rider — later identified as Davis — pulling over. His female passenger, 30-year-old Amy Renee Jones of Dover, looks down from the flyover, seemingly in shock. But instead of helping or calling for assistance, Davis abandons the scene, leaving Amy behind.

Florida Highway Patrol officers later confirmed that Jordan landed on N 50th Street and was rushed to Tampa General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Authorities classified the incident as a hit-and-run, given that Davis fled without reporting the crash.

Amy, who remained at the scene, told police she “barely knew” Jordan.

This fatal crash serves as a chilling reminder of the dangers of reckless riding.

