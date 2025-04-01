A fearless corgi has taken the internet by storm after a viral video captured him skateboarding down a public staircase like a true pro.

The dog does not just stand on the board; he actively propels himself forward using his little rear legs, gaining speed before effortlessly rolling down the steps. The viral video, filmed by his proud owner, shows the dog confidently navigating each drop, his ears flapping in the wind as he enjoys every second of the thrilling ride.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle ‘Wow Animals’.

Bystanders couldn’t believe their eyes as the short-legged skater zoomed past them, completely in control of his board. Some cheered, while others pulled out their phones to capture the spectacle. The sheer joy on corgi’s face proves he is not just performing tricks, he’s having the time of his life.

The viral video has since exploded on social media, racking up thousands of views within hours. “Animals are the best, especially dogs,” one commenter joked, while another wrote, “Dang, he’s got better balance than me!!”

PNN