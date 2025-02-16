A student from Maharashtra has taken the internet by storm after a viral video surfaced of him using an unconventional method to ensure he arrived at his examination venue on time. Samarth Mahangade, a resident of Pasarani village in Wai taluka, faced the challenge of reaching his exam center with only 15-20 minutes to spare. Instead of risking delays due to heavy traffic, he opted for a unique alternative—paragliding.

The now-viral video captures Samarth soaring through the sky, equipped with his college bag and full paragliding gear. According to a report by NDTV, he was in Panchgani on the day of his examination running errands when he realised time was running out. Given the heavy congestion on the Wai-Panchgani road, particularly in the Pasarani Ghat area, he sought a quicker solution.

Govind Yewale, an adventure sports specialist from GP Adventures in Panchgani, came to his aid. With his team’s help, they arranged for Samarth to paraglide over the traffic, allowing him to reach his exam center just in time. He landed safely near his college, ensuring he did not miss the important test.

This daring and innovative move has captivated social media users, with many applauding his quick thinking and adventurous spirit.

Watch the viral video here:

PNN