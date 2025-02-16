Dreams have fascinated humans for centuries, sparking curiosity and countless interpretations. From ancient civilisations viewing dreams as messages from the divine to modern scientific explorations of the subconscious mind, the question remains: why do we dream, and why do we often forget them?

The mystery of dreams

Dreaming primarily occurs during the rapid eye movement (REM) stage of sleep. During this phase, the brain is highly active, almost as if we are awake, yet our body remains still. Many experts believe that dreams help process emotions, strengthen memories, and even assist with problem-solving. Some also see dreams as a way for the brain to filter out unnecessary information gathered throughout the day.

Why do we dream?

There are several popular theories about the purpose of dreaming:

Memory storage: Dreams might help the brain organise and store information from daily experiences. Emotional balance: Some believe dreaming allows us to work through emotions, helping us handle stress and anxiety better. Creative thinking: Dreams can present unusual ideas and solutions, which is why many artists and inventors have drawn inspiration from them. Random brain activity: Some researchers argue that dreams are simply the brain’s way of making sense of random neural activity while we sleep.

Why do we forget dreams?

Many people struggle to remember their dreams, and science suggests several reasons for this:

Brain chemistry: During sleep, the brain produces less of the neurotransmitters responsible for memory retention, making it harder to store dreams. Lack of attention: Unlike waking experiences, dreams do not always have a logical structure, making them easier to forget. Rapid transitions: Moving from deep sleep to wakefulness can cause dreams to fade quickly, as the brain shifts focus to real-world stimuli. Protecting mental clarity: Some experts suggest that forgetting dreams helps prevent confusion between reality and imagination.

Though science continues to explore the world of dreams, much about them remains a mystery. While they may help with memory, emotions, or creativity, their fleeting nature often leaves us wondering about the dreams we forget. Whether meaningful or random, dreams continue to intrigue and inspire us.

PNN