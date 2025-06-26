A dramatic video capturing an act of instant street justice has taken the internet by storm.

Shot by a bystander on a bustling road in Jammu, the video shows a young boy in a black t-shirt receiving a thrashing after allegedly attempting to snatch a woman’s purse.

The viral video begins with a woman dressed in a green salwar grabbing hold of the suspect, not letting him slip through her fingers. She lands a flurry of punches on him, one after another, as onlookers gather, seemingly stunned by the sheer intensity of her fury.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman had just stepped off a bus when the teen reportedly tried to steal her purse. What followed was nothing short of poetic justice.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Arihant Shelby’.

The woman is heard hurling slangs as she continues to rough him up. She spares no effort in giving him a taste of his own medicine, hitting him until she physically tires.

In a bizarre twist, despite the crowd and the beatdown, no one steps forward to hand the accused over to the police. The woman too, after taking her purse back with fierce pride, simply walks off, leaving the bruised boy to limp away from the scene.

Social media users are hailing the woman’s courage, calling it a classic case of “Karma hitting back hard.” But many are also questioning the lack of legal action, highlighting how the thief got away without any official consequence.

Whether you call it street justice or a lost opportunity for law enforcement, one thing’s certain—the internet is loving every second of this desi-style action.

PNN