A thief escaping police custody is often a scene from a film, but a real-life incident from Nashik, Maharashtra, has left everyone stunned. In a dramatic turn of events, a thief managed to dodge the police in true Hindi fllm style.

The accused was in a police van, spotted an opportunity to flee. Sensing the moment, he swiftly got out of the van, hopped onto a scooter being held ready by his friend, and sped away. His friend had been waiting outside with the engine running, and as soon as the accused noticed the police’s grip loosening, he made his move.

The escape happened so quickly that the police didn’t have time to react. By the time they realized what had occurred, the thief had vanished from sight. A manhunt has been launched, and police are scanning nearby CCTV footage to identify the scooter-driving accomplice.

This incident has raised serious questions about the security measures and vigilance of the Nashik Police. How did an accused in custody escape so easily? Was there a pre-planned conspiracy to help him flee? And if so, how did the police allow such a lapse during transportation?

The video of the incident is now going viral on social media. Netizens are slamming the police for their negligence. One user commented, “And the police were probably sipping tea.” Another wrote, “The thief is actually quite clever!”