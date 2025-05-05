What started as a quiet dinner out turned into an action-packed brawl, and the internet can’t stop watching. In a now-viral video, diners at a restaurant showed exactly what happens when thieves pick the wrong crowd. With over 6 lakh views and counting, the video has turned everyday citizens into unexpected heroes—and possibly action movie stars in the making.

From theft to takedown: How it all unfolded

In the viral CCTV footage, two helmet-clad miscreants can be seen loitering around a restaurant, clearly sizing up potential victims. Their intentions become obvious when they begin arguing with a few unsuspecting customers.

Suddenly, one of them snatches something from a woman and bolts. But his partner in crime isn’t so lucky. The second thief attempts to pickpocket a man sitting at a table, but what he didn’t expect was a swift and solid reaction.

In a move straight out of a fight scene, the man turns and punches the thief. What follows is a full-blown group effort. Other diners quickly rise from their seats and join in, raining down punches and kicks. Even the women get involved, not holding back in teaching the thief a harsh lesson.

Watch the viral video:

The impromptu beatdown lasts a good three minutes—enough time for justice to be served before any police siren could even be heard. The clip ends with the thief bruised, battered, and very, very sorry.

Why this video went viral

People love a good underdog story, especially when regular folks take charge. The video has racked up over 6 lakh views and 20,000+ likes, sparking comments like “Justice served hot!” and “Salute to these brave diners!”

PNN