A viral video is making the rounds online showing the absolutely surreal moment a chunk of Norway’s coastline — complete with eight houses on top — breaks off and slides straight into the sea. No CGI, no special effects, just pure, terrifying nature at work.

In the clip, you can see the land slowly giving way as the earth cracks and creaks. Houses that were standing tall just moments ago begin to tilt, crumble, and then, in a scene that looks like it’s straight out of a disaster movie, they vanish into the ocean.

Watch the viral video and see for yourself.

This is crazy 😳 pic.twitter.com/Jk4suRPV4J — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 1, 2025

“What happened? That’s a big chunk of land that was moving towards the ocean. How? That’s scary,” wrote one stunned user in the comments of the viral video.

While the video is just now going viral, the actual incident took place nearly around 4 years ago in the village of Kraakneset, located in northern Norway. Back then, the massive landslide stretched between 650 and 800 meters wide, and the slide dropped as much as 40 meters (132 feet) into the sea. No one was hurt, and no fatalities were reported — a miracle considering the sheer scale of the collapse.

PNN