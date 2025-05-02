Srinagar: A ‘shikara’ (traditional wooden boat) reportedly capsized in Srinagar’s Dal Lake Friday afternoon after strong winds struck the area, triggering panic among visitors.

A video of the incident has since surfaced online, showing tourists struggling in the choppy waters.

Local residents and police immediately launched a rescue operation. However, officials have yet to confirm how many tourists were on board, how many were rescued, or whether there were any casualties.

The 17-second video clip captures the chaotic scene as calm waters quickly turn rough due to gusty winds. The boat overturns, and tourists can be seen floating in the lake, crying out for help.



However, OrissaPOST could not independently verify the authenticity or the date the video was recorded.

Another similar incident took place on Dal Lake in April 2025. In a previous case earlier this month, four tourists and a boatman were rescued safely after their shikara capsized under similar weather conditions.

In November 2023, three Bangladeshi tourists died in a separate tragedy on Dal Lake when the houseboat they were staying on caught fire.

PNN