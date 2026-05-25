New Delhi: After petrol and diesel prices were increased for the fourth time in less than two weeks Monday, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre not buying fuel from Russia and Iran.

“Oil prices have risen again. Russia and Iran are offering us cheaper and sufficient oil and gas. Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi not buying cheap oil from them?” Kejriwal said in a video message on X.



Stating that 140 crore people in the country are facing hardships due to the rising inflation, the former Delhi chief minister said, “What are the prime minister’s compulsions? 140 crore people are forced to face hardships, yet we are not buying oil from Russia or Iran.

The AAP leader also appealed to citizens to send him their views on the matter.

Also Read : AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh offers prayers at Puri Srimandir

Petrol prices were raised by Rs 2.61 a litre and diesel by Rs 2.71 Monday, the fourth hike in less than two weeks that extended a delayed pass-through of soaring global crude oil costs triggered by the Iran conflict.

The latest increase took cumulative hikes since May 15 to nearly Rs 7.5 per litre.

Fuel prices have now reached their highest levels since May 2022 after remaining largely frozen for more than two years, barring a Rs 2-per-litre cut in March 2024 ahead of national elections.

The hike came as global oil prices fell sharply amid tentative hopes for a deal to end the US-Israel war on Iran, with Brent crude falling more than 5 per cent.