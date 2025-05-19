Nowadays, the unique content created by content creators is creating a buzz on social media, and the comments are also worth praising. Recently, a video has gone viral in which an aunt adopted a unique jugaad to avoid tears while cutting onions. Social media users are praising the aunt’s innovation, but the most interesting question now is what exactly did she do?

In the video, a clever aunt from a village is seen sitting in the kitchen and cutting onions. Tearing up while chopping onions is a common problem, but the method this aunt has come up with is nothing short of a scientific discovery. She has draped a pallu over her head not just as a head covering, but as part of a carefully crafted system. A wide strip of tape is stuck across her forehead and eyes, completely shielding them. Interestingly, the same tape also holds her pallu in place, making her jugaad even more foolproof.

People can’t stop laughing at this desi technique. One comment says, “Even NASA people should learn from aunty,” while another reads, “This is the real brainpower of India.” In the video, the aunt is seen cutting onions effortlessly, without shedding a single tear. There’s a satisfied smile on her face, as if she’s saying, “Now cut as much as you want.”

Adding to the charm is the lively village kitchen in the background, the traditional style, and the aunt’s confident body language, which together make the whole scene even more entertaining.