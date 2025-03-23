A street fight captured on video has taken the internet by storm, leaving users in awe of an elderly man’s unexpected combat skills.

The viral video, circulating widely on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), shows a younger man in shaggy pants aggressively approaching an old man wearing a cap on a roadside in broad daylight. The tension escalates quickly as the younger man throws a wild punch, but he completely misses his mark.

In a twist that no one saw coming, the elderly man, calm and composed, retaliates with a single, well-aimed punch. The impact sends the younger man sprawling onto the pavement, completely motionless.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by sports commentator Steve Inman.

Old man disciplines Saggy Shaggy. pic.twitter.com/V3UmMamKqM — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) March 22, 2025

As the unexpected victor walks away unfazed, onlookers are left in shock and so is the internet.

‘X’ users have been hailing the old man as a legend, applauding him for standing his ground against the aggressive youth.

Comments flooded in, with one user writing, “Love old man strength” while another joked, ” Lol, OG Regulated the wannabe”

The viral video has sparked debates about street fights, self-defence, and respecting one’s elders. While the younger man’s condition remains unclear, one thing is certain — the internet is firmly on Team Grandpa.

PNN