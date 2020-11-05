Virat Kohli turned 32 Thursday, (November 5). Several former and current cricketers took to Twitter to express their birthday wishes to the Indian captain on his special day. Former India cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina, along with India wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha, fast bowler Mohammed Shami, spinner R Ashwin and many more extended their wonderful wishes to Kohli as the hashtag “HappyBirthdayViratKohli” began trending.

November 4, i.e. just a day before the Virat Kohli’s 32nd birthday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a two-minute archival video on their social media accounts. The video in contention is the introduction of several superstars who were a part of the 2008 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. ‘Before they were famous’, the title of the video, featured introductions of modern-day legends like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Ravindra Jadeja and many others.

Remember how your favourite superstars looked like as teenagers? 👦 Presenting the 2008 U19 @cricketworldcup introductions 📽️ Which one’s your favourite? 😄 pic.twitter.com/Sk4wnu4BNs — ICC (@ICC) November 4, 2020

Surprisingly, when it was Virat Kohli’s turn, the then 18-year-old youngster did not pick Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar as his favourite cricketer. The Indian Under-19 skipper named former South African opening batsman Herschelle Gibbs instead as his favourite batsman.

Virat Kohli also hilariously mistook his own bowling identity during the introductions. Much to the amusement of his fans, young Kohli labelled himself as a ‘right arm quickie’ in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2008’s introduction video. The introduction has since gone viral amidst social media users.

